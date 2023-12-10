Will Kevin Labanc find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Labanc scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in two games (zero shots).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:42 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-3 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:12 Home W 4-3 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

