On Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Leon Draisaitl going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Draisaitl stats and insights

  • In nine of 24 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • On the power play he has eight goals, plus seven assists.
  • Draisaitl averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:55 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:01 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:34 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 17:24 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 17:01 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:48 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:17 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:58 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.