Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 10?
On Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Leon Draisaitl going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Draisaitl stats and insights
- In nine of 24 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- On the power play he has eight goals, plus seven assists.
- Draisaitl averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|17:01
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:58
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
