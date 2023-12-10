On Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Leon Draisaitl going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110

Draisaitl stats and insights

In nine of 24 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus seven assists.

Draisaitl averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:55 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:01 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 17:24 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 17:01 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:48 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:17 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:58 Home W 4-3 OT

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

