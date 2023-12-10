Leon Draisaitl Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 10
Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will face the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Rogers Place. Prop bets for Draisaitl in that upcoming Oilers-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Leon Draisaitl vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)
Draisaitl Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.
- Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Draisaitl has a point in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.
- In 13 of 24 games this season, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Draisaitl hits the over on his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.
- Draisaitl has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Draisaitl Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|24
|Games
|2
|31
|Points
|2
|11
|Goals
|2
|20
|Assists
|0
