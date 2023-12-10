Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will face the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Rogers Place. Prop bets for Draisaitl in that upcoming Oilers-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Draisaitl has a point in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 13 of 24 games this season, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Draisaitl hits the over on his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 24 Games 2 31 Points 2 11 Goals 2 20 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.