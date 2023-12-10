Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will face the Edmonton Oilers at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Luke Hughes vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 19:54 per game on the ice, is 0.

In four of 25 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hughes has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.