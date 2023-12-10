The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in two games (one shot).

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:23 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:34 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

