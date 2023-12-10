Can we expect Mario Ferraro scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro is yet to score through 27 games this season.

In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Ferraro has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:06 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:10 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 26:08 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:55 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:29 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:17 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

