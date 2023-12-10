Sunday's contest at Redbird Arena has the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) going head to head against the Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on December 10. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for Marquette.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Golden Eagles claimed an 87-52 win against Pennsylvania.

Marquette vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Marquette vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 76, Illinois State 68

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles registered their signature win of the season on November 25, when they claimed a 74-58 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Marquette has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Marquette has four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 42) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 51) on November 11

73-65 over Boston College (No. 114) on November 24

88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 156) on November 29

87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 202) on December 3

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 60.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 60.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Mackenzie Hare: 16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.0 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54)

16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.0 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54) Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Rose Nkumu: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 70.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 27.3 points per game (posting 83.1 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and allowing 55.8 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.

