The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) hope to extend an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Marquette vs. Illinois State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 83.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Marquette is 8-0.

Illinois State is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 83.1 points.

The Redbirds record 82.3 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

Illinois State is 6-2 when scoring more than 55.8 points.

Marquette has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

The Redbirds shoot 48.1% from the field, 11.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.

The Golden Eagles' 51.9 shooting percentage from the field is 14.3 higher than the Redbirds have given up.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 60.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 60.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Mackenzie Hare: 16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.0 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54)

16.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.0 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (32-for-54) Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 53.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

15.3 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Rose Nkumu: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 70.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (10-for-15)

Marquette Schedule