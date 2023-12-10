Will Mattias Janmark Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 10?
On Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Mattias Janmark going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Janmark stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Janmark scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Janmark has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Janmark recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|12:30
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
