On Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Mattias Janmark going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Janmark scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • Janmark has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 12:30 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 3-2 OT

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

