Mikael Granlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Granlund in that upcoming Sharks-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Granlund has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 20:46 on the ice per game.

In three of 20 games this season, Granlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Granlund has a point in nine games this season (out of 20), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 20 games this year, Granlund has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Granlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Granlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +28.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 4 16 Points 1 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

