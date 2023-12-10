For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mike Hoffman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

Hoffman has scored in five of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in two games (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:39 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:09 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:29 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

