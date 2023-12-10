Which NBA team currently sits on top? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. Boston Celtics

Current Record: 16-5 | Projected Record: 77-5

16-5 | 77-5 Odds to Win Finals: +375

+375 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 133-123 vs Knicks

Next Game

Opponent: Cavaliers

Cavaliers Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH

2. Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 74-8

15-7 | 74-8 Odds to Win Finals: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 146-101 vs Wizards

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pistons

@ Pistons Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-PH

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 66-15

17-5 | 66-15 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 121-107 vs Pelicans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mavericks

@ Mavericks Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: BSSW, BSN

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 59-22

15-7 | 59-22 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 134-120 vs Jazz

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kings

@ Kings Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSOK

5. Houston Rockets

Current Record: 11-9 | Projected Record: 57-24

11-9 | 57-24 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 93-82 vs Spurs

Next Game

Opponent: Grizzlies

Grizzlies Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSE

6. Orlando Magic

Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 58-24

16-7 | 58-24 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 104-94 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Celtics

@ Celtics Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

7. New York Knicks

Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 50-31

13-9 | 50-31 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 136-130 vs Raptors

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jazz

@ Jazz Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: KJZZ, MSG

8. Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 51-31

12-10 | 51-31 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 131-118 vs Kings

Next Game

Opponent: @ Suns

@ Suns Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: AZFamily, YES

9. Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 53-28

16-7 | 53-28 Odds to Win Finals: +450

+450 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 133-129 vs Bulls

Next Game

Opponent: Pacers

Pacers Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN

10. Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 15-9 | Projected Record: 54-27

15-9 | 54-27 Odds to Win Finals: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 129-122 vs Hawks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bulls

@ Bulls Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, ALT

11. Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 11-10 | Projected Record: 49-33

11-10 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 117-103 vs Jazz

Next Game

Opponent: Kings

Kings Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-CA

12. Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 51-32

14-9 | 51-32 Odds to Win Finals: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 123-109 vs Pacers

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mavericks

@ Mavericks Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

13. Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 50-33

13-8 | 50-33 Odds to Win Finals: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 131-123 vs Pistons

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucks

@ Bucks Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN

14. Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 10-12 | Projected Record: 50-32

10-12 | 50-32 Odds to Win Finals: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 138-136 vs Thunder

Next Game

Opponent: @ Suns

@ Suns Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: TNT

15. Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 14-8 | Projected Record: 47-34

14-8 | 47-34 Odds to Win Finals: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 120-113 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

Opponent: Lakers

Lakers Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

16. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 49-33

13-10 | 49-33 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 104-94 vs Magic

Next Game

Opponent: @ Celtics

@ Celtics Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH

17. Miami Heat

Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 42-40

13-10 | 42-40 Odds to Win Finals: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 116-114 vs Hornets

Next Game

Opponent: Hornets

Hornets Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

18. Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 45-37

13-8 | 45-37 Odds to Win Finals: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 131-118 vs Nets

Next Game

Opponent: @ Clippers

@ Clippers Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-CA

19. Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 9-13 | Projected Record: 39-42

9-13 | 39-42 Odds to Win Finals: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 129-122 vs Nuggets

Next Game

Opponent: @ Raptors

@ Raptors Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: SportsNet, BSSE

20. Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 38-44

12-10 | 38-44 Odds to Win Finals: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 114-106 vs Kings

Next Game

Opponent: Warriors

Warriors Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: TNT

21. New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 37-44

13-11 | 37-44 Odds to Win Finals: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 121-107 vs Timberwolves

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wizards

@ Wizards Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: MNMT, BSNO

22. Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 29-52

9-14 | 29-52 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 136-130 vs Knicks

Next Game

Opponent: Hawks

Hawks Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: SportsNet, BSSE

23. Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 9-15 | Projected Record: 21-60

9-15 | 21-60 Odds to Win Finals: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 133-129 vs Bucks

Next Game

Opponent: Nuggets

Nuggets Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, ALT

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 14-68

6-15 | 14-68 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 125-112 vs Mavericks

Next Game

Opponent: Jazz

Jazz Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 6-16 | Projected Record: 16-65

6-16 | 16-65 Odds to Win Finals: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 120-113 vs Mavericks

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rockets

@ Rockets Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSE

26. Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 7-14 | Projected Record: 15-67

7-14 | 15-67 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 116-114 vs Heat

Next Game

Opponent: @ Heat

@ Heat Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

27. Utah Jazz

Current Record: 7-16 | Projected Record: 12-69

7-16 | 12-69 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 134-120 vs Thunder

Next Game

Opponent: Knicks

Knicks Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: KJZZ, MSG

28. Washington Wizards

Current Record: 3-19 | Projected Record: 9-73

3-19 | 9-73 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 146-101 vs 76ers

Next Game

Opponent: Pelicans

Pelicans Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: MNMT, BSNO

29. San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 3-19 | Projected Record: 7-74

3-19 | 7-74 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 93-82 vs Rockets

Next Game

Opponent: Lakers

Lakers Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA

30. Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 2-21 | Projected Record: 5-77

2-21 | 5-77 Odds to Win Finals: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 131-123 vs Pacers

Next Game