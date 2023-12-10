Which NBA team currently sits on top? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NBA Power Rankings

1. Boston Celtics

  • Current Record: 16-5 | Projected Record: 77-5
  • Odds to Win Finals: +375
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: W 133-123 vs Knicks

Rep the Boston Celtics with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cavaliers
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 74-8
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 146-101 vs Wizards

Rep the Philadelphia 76ers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pistons
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
  • TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 66-15
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 121-107 vs Pelicans

Rep the Minnesota Timberwolves with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 59-22
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 134-120 vs Jazz

Rep the Oklahoma City Thunder with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

5. Houston Rockets

  • Current Record: 11-9 | Projected Record: 57-24
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 93-82 vs Spurs

Rep the Houston Rockets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Grizzlies
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Orlando Magic

  • Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 58-24
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 104-94 vs Cavaliers

Rep the Orlando Magic with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Celtics
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. New York Knicks

  • Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 50-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: W 136-130 vs Raptors

Rep the New York Knicks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

8. Brooklyn Nets

  • Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 51-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 131-118 vs Kings

Rep the Brooklyn Nets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

9. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 53-28
  • Odds to Win Finals: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 133-129 vs Bulls

Rep the Milwaukee Bucks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

10. Denver Nuggets

  • Current Record: 15-9 | Projected Record: 54-27
  • Odds to Win Finals: +400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: W 129-122 vs Hawks

Rep the Denver Nuggets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bulls
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Current Record: 11-10 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 117-103 vs Jazz

Rep the Los Angeles Clippers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kings
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 51-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 123-109 vs Pacers

Rep the Los Angeles Lakers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mavericks
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

13. Indiana Pacers

  • Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 50-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 131-123 vs Pistons

Rep the Indiana Pacers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

14. Golden State Warriors

  • Current Record: 10-12 | Projected Record: 50-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 138-136 vs Thunder

Rep the Golden State Warriors with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Suns
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: TNT

15. Dallas Mavericks

  • Current Record: 14-8 | Projected Record: 47-34
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 120-113 vs Grizzlies

Rep the Dallas Mavericks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lakers
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

16. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 104-94 vs Magic

Rep the Cleveland Cavaliers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Celtics
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Miami Heat

  • Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 42-40
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 116-114 vs Hornets

Rep the Miami Heat with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

18. Sacramento Kings

  • Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 45-37
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 131-118 vs Nets

Rep the Sacramento Kings with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Clippers
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Atlanta Hawks

  • Current Record: 9-13 | Projected Record: 39-42
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: L 129-122 vs Nuggets

Rep the Atlanta Hawks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Raptors
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

20. Phoenix Suns

  • Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 38-44
  • Odds to Win Finals: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 114-106 vs Kings

Rep the Phoenix Suns with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Warriors
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: TNT

21. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 37-44
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 121-107 vs Timberwolves

Rep the New Orleans Pelicans with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

22. Toronto Raptors

  • Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 29-52
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: L 136-130 vs Knicks

Rep the Toronto Raptors with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Hawks
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Chicago Bulls

  • Current Record: 9-15 | Projected Record: 21-60
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 133-129 vs Bucks

Rep the Chicago Bulls with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Nuggets
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 14-68
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 125-112 vs Mavericks

Rep the Portland Trail Blazers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Jazz
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

25. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Current Record: 6-16 | Projected Record: 16-65
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 120-113 vs Mavericks

Rep the Memphis Grizzlies with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rockets
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Charlotte Hornets

  • Current Record: 7-14 | Projected Record: 15-67
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 116-114 vs Heat

Rep the Charlotte Hornets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

27. Utah Jazz

  • Current Record: 7-16 | Projected Record: 12-69
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 134-120 vs Thunder

Rep the Utah Jazz with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

28. Washington Wizards

  • Current Record: 3-19 | Projected Record: 9-73
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 146-101 vs 76ers

Rep the Washington Wizards with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

29. San Antonio Spurs

  • Current Record: 3-19 | Projected Record: 7-74
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 93-82 vs Rockets

Rep the San Antonio Spurs with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lakers
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

30. Detroit Pistons

  • Current Record: 2-21 | Projected Record: 5-77
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 131-123 vs Pacers

Rep the Detroit Pistons with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.