December 12 NBA Power Rankings: Who is #1 this Week?
Which NBA team currently sits on top? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
NBA Power Rankings
1. Boston Celtics
- Current Record: 16-5 | Projected Record: 77-5
- Odds to Win Finals: +375
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 133-123 vs Knicks
Next Game
- Opponent: Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. Philadelphia 76ers
- Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 74-8
- Odds to Win Finals: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 146-101 vs Wizards
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 66-15
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 121-107 vs Pelicans
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 59-22
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 134-120 vs Jazz
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Houston Rockets
- Current Record: 11-9 | Projected Record: 57-24
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 93-82 vs Spurs
Next Game
- Opponent: Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Orlando Magic
- Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 58-24
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 104-94 vs Cavaliers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. New York Knicks
- Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 50-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 136-130 vs Raptors
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jazz
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: KJZZ, MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Brooklyn Nets
- Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 51-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 131-118 vs Kings
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Suns
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: AZFamily, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. Milwaukee Bucks
- Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 53-28
- Odds to Win Finals: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 133-129 vs Bulls
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Denver Nuggets
- Current Record: 15-9 | Projected Record: 54-27
- Odds to Win Finals: +400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 129-122 vs Hawks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Los Angeles Clippers
- Current Record: 11-10 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 117-103 vs Jazz
Next Game
- Opponent: Kings
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Los Angeles Lakers
- Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 51-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 123-109 vs Pacers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA
13. Indiana Pacers
- Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 50-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 131-123 vs Pistons
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Golden State Warriors
- Current Record: 10-12 | Projected Record: 50-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 138-136 vs Thunder
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: TNT
15. Dallas Mavericks
- Current Record: 14-8 | Projected Record: 47-34
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 120-113 vs Grizzlies
Next Game
- Opponent: Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA
16. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 104-94 vs Magic
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Miami Heat
- Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 42-40
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 116-114 vs Hornets
Next Game
- Opponent: Hornets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Sacramento Kings
- Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 45-37
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 131-118 vs Nets
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Clippers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Atlanta Hawks
- Current Record: 9-13 | Projected Record: 39-42
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 129-122 vs Nuggets
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: SportsNet, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Phoenix Suns
- Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 38-44
- Odds to Win Finals: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 114-106 vs Kings
Next Game
- Opponent: Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: TNT
21. New Orleans Pelicans
- Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 37-44
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 121-107 vs Timberwolves
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Toronto Raptors
- Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 29-52
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 136-130 vs Knicks
Next Game
- Opponent: Hawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: SportsNet, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Chicago Bulls
- Current Record: 9-15 | Projected Record: 21-60
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 133-129 vs Bucks
Next Game
- Opponent: Nuggets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Portland Trail Blazers
- Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 14-68
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 125-112 vs Mavericks
Next Game
- Opponent: Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Memphis Grizzlies
- Current Record: 6-16 | Projected Record: 16-65
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 120-113 vs Mavericks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Charlotte Hornets
- Current Record: 7-14 | Projected Record: 15-67
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 116-114 vs Heat
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Utah Jazz
- Current Record: 7-16 | Projected Record: 12-69
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 134-120 vs Thunder
Next Game
- Opponent: Knicks
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: KJZZ, MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. Washington Wizards
- Current Record: 3-19 | Projected Record: 9-73
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 146-101 vs 76ers
Next Game
- Opponent: Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. San Antonio Spurs
- Current Record: 3-19 | Projected Record: 7-74
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 93-82 vs Rockets
Next Game
- Opponent: Lakers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Detroit Pistons
- Current Record: 2-21 | Projected Record: 5-77
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 131-123 vs Pacers
Next Game
- Opponent: 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: BSDET, NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
