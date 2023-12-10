Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 10?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Nico Hischier find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Hischier stats and insights
- In five of 14 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 20.7% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:36
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|20:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 7-2
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 5-2
Devils vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
