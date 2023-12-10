The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Nico Hischier find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

  • In five of 14 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 20.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Flames 2 2 0 17:41 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:36 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:54 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:27 Away W 5-2

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

