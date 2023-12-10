The New Jersey Devils, including Nico Hischier, will be on the ice Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Thinking about a bet on Hischier? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nico Hischier vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Hischier has averaged 12:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In five of 14 games this season, Hischier has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 14 games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hischier has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hischier Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 2 11 Points 4 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

