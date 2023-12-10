Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 10
The New Jersey Devils, including Nico Hischier, will be on the ice Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Thinking about a bet on Hischier? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Nico Hischier vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- In 14 games this season, Hischier has averaged 12:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.
- In five of 14 games this season, Hischier has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In eight of 14 games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Hischier has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Hischier has an implied probability of 60.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hischier Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|14
|Games
|2
|11
|Points
|4
|6
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|4
