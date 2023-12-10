On Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nico Sturm going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nico Sturm score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sturm stats and insights

  • Sturm has scored in one of 24 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Sturm has no points on the power play.
  • Sturm averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Sturm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 15:59 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 5-4 OT
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 3-2 SO
11/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:18 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

