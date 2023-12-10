On Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nico Sturm going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nico Sturm score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sturm stats and insights

Sturm has scored in one of 24 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Sturm has no points on the power play.

Sturm averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sturm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 15:59 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 5-4 OT 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 3-2 SO 11/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:18 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.