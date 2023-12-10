Will Nico Sturm Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 10?
On Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Nico Sturm going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nico Sturm score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Sturm stats and insights
- Sturm has scored in one of 24 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- In two games versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Sturm has no points on the power play.
- Sturm averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Sturm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|15:59
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:18
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 4-1
Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
