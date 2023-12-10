When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nikita Zaitsev light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

