The Edmonton Oilers' (11-12-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Sunday, December 10 game against the New Jersey Devils (14-10-1) at Rogers Place, with a start time of 4:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Fanti G Out Hip Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers' 83 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Their goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

The Devils' 91 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

New Jersey has conceded 90 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.

Their +1 goal differential is 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-155) Devils (+125) 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.