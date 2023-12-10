Oilers vs. Devils Injury Report Today - December 10
The Edmonton Oilers' (11-12-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Sunday, December 10 game against the New Jersey Devils (14-10-1) at Rogers Place, with a start time of 4:00 PM ET.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Pectoral Muscle
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Oilers vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers' 83 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Their goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils' 91 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- New Jersey has conceded 90 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in the NHL.
- Their +1 goal differential is 16th in the league.
Oilers vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-155)
|Devils (+125)
|7
