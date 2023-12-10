Having won six straight at home, the Edmonton Oilers host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, starting at 4:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Oilers vs Devils Additional Info

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 18th in goals against, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.

The Oilers' 83 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 22 9 25 34 27 25 48.9% Leon Draisaitl 24 11 20 31 32 29 56.1% Zach Hyman 23 15 13 28 5 8 33.3% Evan Bouchard 24 7 20 27 24 15 - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 24 5 18 23 10 21 46.2%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils allow 3.6 goals per game (90 in total), 24th in the league.

With 91 goals (3.6 per game), the Devils have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that stretch.

Devils Key Players