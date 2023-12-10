How to Watch the Oilers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Having won six straight at home, the Edmonton Oilers host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, starting at 4:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in on MSGSN and ESPN+ as the Oilers and the Devils square off.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers vs Devils Additional Info
|Oilers vs Devils Prediction
|Oilers vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Devils Player Props
|Oilers vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 18th in goals against, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.
- The Oilers' 83 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|22
|9
|25
|34
|27
|25
|48.9%
|Leon Draisaitl
|24
|11
|20
|31
|32
|29
|56.1%
|Zach Hyman
|23
|15
|13
|28
|5
|8
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|24
|7
|20
|27
|24
|15
|-
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|24
|5
|18
|23
|10
|21
|46.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils allow 3.6 goals per game (90 in total), 24th in the league.
- With 91 goals (3.6 per game), the Devils have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 35 goals during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|20
|10
|23
|33
|23
|24
|34.9%
|Jesper Bratt
|25
|11
|20
|31
|12
|17
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|25
|12
|9
|21
|10
|10
|36.4%
|Luke Hughes
|25
|4
|12
|16
|17
|14
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.