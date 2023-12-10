The Edmonton Oilers (11-12-1) are home favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the New Jersey Devils (14-10-1, +125 moneyline odds). The contest on Sunday begins at 4:00 PM ET from Rogers Place on MSGSN and ESPN+.
Oilers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
Oilers vs. Devils Betting Trends
- New Jersey has played 18 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.
- The Oilers have been victorious in 11 of their 19 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.9%).
- The Devils have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset win (33.3%).
- Edmonton is 5-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (45.5% win percentage).
- New Jersey has three games this season playing as an underdog by +125 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|4-6
|6-2-2
|6.8
|4.40
|2.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|4.40
|2.80
|10
|28.6%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|3-6
|6-4-0
|6.6
|3.50
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.50
|3.20
|6
|25.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|7-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|2
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
Devils Recent Betting Performance
