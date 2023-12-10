The Edmonton Oilers (11-12-1) are home favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the New Jersey Devils (14-10-1, +125 moneyline odds). The contest on Sunday begins at 4:00 PM ET from Rogers Place on MSGSN and ESPN+.

Oilers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oilers vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Oilers vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey has played 18 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.

The Oilers have been victorious in 11 of their 19 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.9%).

The Devils have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset win (33.3%).

Edmonton is 5-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (45.5% win percentage).

New Jersey has three games this season playing as an underdog by +125 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 6-2-2 6.8 4.40 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.40 2.80 10 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 6-4-0 6.6 3.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.50 3.20 6 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 6-2-2 6.8 4.40 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.40 2.80 10 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 6-4-0 6.6 3.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.50 3.20 6 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

