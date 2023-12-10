The Edmonton Oilers (11-12-1), winners of six home games in a row, host the New Jersey Devils (14-10-1) at Rogers Place on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have registered a 7-3-0 record after scoring 44 total goals (10 power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 28.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 28 goals in those games.

The Devils have scored 35 goals during their past 10 outings, while giving up 32 goals. A total of 24 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (25.0%). They are 6-4-0 over those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Sunday's hockey action.

Oilers vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-155)

Oilers (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Devils (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers (11-12-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in contests that have required overtime.

Edmonton has five points (2-3-1) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Oilers registered just one goal, they lost both times.

Edmonton finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Oilers have scored three or more goals 17 times, and are 11-6-0 in those games (to register 22 points).

In the eight games when Edmonton has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 3-4-1 record (seven points).

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 7-6-1 (15 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-6-0 to record eight points.

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a record of 14-10-1 this season and are 2-1-3 in overtime games.

New Jersey has earned 16 points (8-2-0) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Devils scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

New Jersey has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Devils have scored three or more goals 20 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (13-6-1).

This season, New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 7-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-5-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 7th 3.46 Goals Scored 3.64 4th 29th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.6 31st 3rd 33.7 Shots 32.2 9th 5th 28.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 4th 27.38% Power Play % 34.15% 1st 17th 79.12% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 25th

Oilers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

