Connor McDavid and Jack Hughes will be two of the top players to watch when the Edmonton Oilers face the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Devils Game Information

Oilers Players to Watch

McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (34 points), via put up nine goals and 25 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has 11 goals and 20 assists, equaling 31 points (1.3 per game).

Zach Hyman has posted 15 goals and 13 assists for Edmonton.

Calvin Pickard's record is 0-1-0. He has given up five goals (2.94 goals against average) and made 40 saves.

Devils Players to Watch

Hughes has recorded 10 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 23 assists (0.9 per game), averaging 4.0 shots per game and shooting 10.1%. This places him among the leaders for New Jersey with 33 total points (1.3 per game).

Jesper Bratt is a top contributor for New Jersey, with 31 total points this season. In 25 games, he has netted 11 goals and provided 20 assists.

This season, Tyler Toffoli has scored 12 goals and contributed nine assists for New Jersey, giving him a point total of 21.

In the crease, New Jersey's Akira Schmid is 4-5-1 this season, amassing 265 saves and permitting 29 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (37th in the league).

Oilers vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 6th 3.46 Goals Scored 3.64 4th 29th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.6 31st 3rd 33.7 Shots 32.2 9th 5th 28.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 4th 27.38% Power Play % 34.15% 1st 17th 79.12% Penalty Kill % 75.61% 25th

