The Edmonton Oilers (11-12-1), winners of six straight home games, host the New Jersey Devils (14-10-1) at Rogers Place on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.

Oilers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-160) Devils (+135) 7 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have compiled an 11-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Edmonton has a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Edmonton and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 16 of 24 games this season.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been an underdog in three games this season, and won one (33.3%).

New Jersey has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Devils have a 42.6% chance to win.

New Jersey has played 18 games this season with over 7 goals.

Oilers vs Devils Additional Info

Oilers vs. Devils Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 83 (14th) Goals 91 (6th) 83 (18th) Goals Allowed 90 (24th) 23 (5th) Power Play Goals 28 (2nd) 19 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Edmonton has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Edmonton hit the over in six of its last 10 games.

The Oilers have had an average of 6.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Oilers are putting up 2.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Oilers' 3.5 average goals per game add up to 83 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Oilers are ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 83 total goals (3.5 per game).

They're ranked 17th in the league with a 0 goal differential .

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey possesses a 3-6-0 line against the spread while going 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, New Jersey has hit the over six times.

The Devils and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.6 goals over their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.6 goals.

The Devils have scored the sixth-most goals (91 goals, 3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The Devils' 90 total goals allowed (3.6 per game) rank 24th in the league.

They have a +1 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

