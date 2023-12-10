Oilers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (11-12-1), winners of six straight home games, host the New Jersey Devils (14-10-1) at Rogers Place on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET on MSGSN and ESPN+.
Oilers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-160)
|Devils (+135)
|7
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have compiled an 11-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Edmonton has a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- Edmonton and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 16 of 24 games this season.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been an underdog in three games this season, and won one (33.3%).
- New Jersey has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Devils have a 42.6% chance to win.
- New Jersey has played 18 games this season with over 7 goals.
Oilers vs Devils Additional Info
Oilers vs. Devils Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|83 (14th)
|Goals
|91 (6th)
|83 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|90 (24th)
|23 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (2nd)
|19 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (23rd)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Edmonton has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Edmonton hit the over in six of its last 10 games.
- The Oilers have had an average of 6.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers are putting up 2.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Oilers' 3.5 average goals per game add up to 83 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Oilers are ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 83 total goals (3.5 per game).
- They're ranked 17th in the league with a 0 goal differential .
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey possesses a 3-6-0 line against the spread while going 6-4-0 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, New Jersey has hit the over six times.
- The Devils and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.6 goals over their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.6 goals.
- The Devils have scored the sixth-most goals (91 goals, 3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The Devils' 90 total goals allowed (3.6 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- They have a +1 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
