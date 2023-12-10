Connor McDavid and Jack Hughes are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils square off at Rogers Place on Sunday (at 4:00 PM ET).

Oilers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oilers vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 34 points in 22 games (nine goals and 25 assists).

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 3 3 2 at Jets Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 1 2 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 4 5 4

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Leon Draisaitl has 31 points (1.3 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 20 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 1 2 1

Zach Hyman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Zach Hyman has scored 15 goals and added 13 assists through 23 games for Edmonton.

Hyman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 8 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 3 0 3 7 at Jets Nov. 30 0 2 2 7 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 2 1 3 4

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Hughes has recorded 10 goals and 23 assists in 20 games for New Jersey, good for 33 points.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 7 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canucks Dec. 5 1 2 3 6 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 1 0 1 6 at Flyers Nov. 30 1 2 3 9

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Jesper Bratt is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 31 total points (1.2 per game), with 11 goals and 20 assists in 25 games.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 5 2 0 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 30 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.