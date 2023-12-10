Sunday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) at Paycom Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Oklahoma State taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 74, Tulsa 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-1.4)

Oklahoma State (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Oklahoma State has a 2-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tulsa, who is 5-2-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Cowboys' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Golden Hurricane's games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oklahoma State Performance Insights

The Cowboys average 74.1 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (119th in college basketball). They have a +45 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Oklahoma State is 137th in the country at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 30.5 its opponents average.

Oklahoma State hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (6.6).

The Cowboys' 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 154th in college basketball, and the 89.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 181st in college basketball.

Oklahoma State forces 11.3 turnovers per game (255th in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (105th in college basketball play).

Tulsa Performance Insights

The Golden Hurricane have a +71 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.4 per outing to rank 141st in college basketball.

Tulsa records 38.3 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Tulsa makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 32.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.3%.

Tulsa and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Hurricane commit 15.0 per game (345th in college basketball) and force 14.6 (53rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.