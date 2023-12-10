The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) battle the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
Oklahoma State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cowboys have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have knocked down.
  • Oklahoma State has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane sit at 19th.
  • The Cowboys put up 74.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 69.4 the Golden Hurricane give up.
  • Oklahoma State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Tulsa Stats Insights

  • The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
  • Tulsa has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.
  • The Golden Hurricane are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 127th.
  • The Golden Hurricane's 79.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cowboys give up.
  • Tulsa is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.

Oklahoma State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oklahoma State put up 70.2 points per game last season at home, which was 1.9 more points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
  • The Cowboys surrendered 63.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.5 on the road.
  • Oklahoma State drained 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.3 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.5). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 32.0% in away games.

Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulsa put up more points at home (68.5 per game) than away (60.6) last season.
  • The Golden Hurricane conceded 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 80.8 away.
  • Tulsa sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than away (31.8%).

Oklahoma State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Houston Christian W 92-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/30/2023 Creighton L 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/5/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 70-68 Banterra Center
12/10/2023 Tulsa - Paycom Center
12/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/20/2023 Wofford - Gallagher-Iba Arena

Tulsa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Little Rock L 84-82 Jack Stephens Center
12/2/2023 @ Oral Roberts L 79-70 Mabee Center
12/5/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-77 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/10/2023 Oklahoma State - Paycom Center
12/16/2023 Missouri State - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/19/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Donald W. Reynolds Center

