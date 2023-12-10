The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) battle the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State Stats Insights

This season, the Cowboys have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have knocked down.

Oklahoma State has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane sit at 19th.

The Cowboys put up 74.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 69.4 the Golden Hurricane give up.

Oklahoma State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Tulsa Stats Insights

The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

Tulsa has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 127th.

The Golden Hurricane's 79.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cowboys give up.

Tulsa is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.

Oklahoma State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma State put up 70.2 points per game last season at home, which was 1.9 more points than it averaged on the road (68.3).

The Cowboys surrendered 63.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.5 on the road.

Oklahoma State drained 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.3 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.5). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 32.0% in away games.

Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulsa put up more points at home (68.5 per game) than away (60.6) last season.

The Golden Hurricane conceded 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 80.8 away.

Tulsa sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than away (31.8%).

Oklahoma State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Houston Christian W 92-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 11/30/2023 Creighton L 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/5/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 70-68 Banterra Center 12/10/2023 Tulsa - Paycom Center 12/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/20/2023 Wofford - Gallagher-Iba Arena

Tulsa Upcoming Schedule