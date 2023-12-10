How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) battle the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oklahoma State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cowboys have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have knocked down.
- Oklahoma State has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane sit at 19th.
- The Cowboys put up 74.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 69.4 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- Oklahoma State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 69.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulsa Stats Insights
- The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
- Tulsa has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.
- The Golden Hurricane are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 127th.
- The Golden Hurricane's 79.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cowboys give up.
- Tulsa is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.
Oklahoma State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oklahoma State put up 70.2 points per game last season at home, which was 1.9 more points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- The Cowboys surrendered 63.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.5 on the road.
- Oklahoma State drained 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.3 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.5). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 32.0% in away games.
Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tulsa put up more points at home (68.5 per game) than away (60.6) last season.
- The Golden Hurricane conceded 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 80.8 away.
- Tulsa sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (7.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than away (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oklahoma State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 92-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/30/2023
|Creighton
|L 79-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/10/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Paycom Center
|12/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
Tulsa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 84-82
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Oral Roberts
|L 79-70
|Mabee Center
|12/5/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-77
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/10/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Paycom Center
|12/16/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/19/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.