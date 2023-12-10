The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPNU.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-5.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Oklahoma State has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Cowboys games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Tulsa has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this year.

Oklahoma State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oklahoma State is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (92nd).

The implied probability of Oklahoma State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

