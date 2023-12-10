Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 14.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Quion Williams: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John-Michael Wright: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Small: 14.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dailey: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Marsh: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Williams: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wright: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma State Rank
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Tulsa AVG
|Tulsa Rank
|152nd
|76.7
|Points Scored
|79.8
|93rd
|101st
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|66.0
|89th
|117th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|41.6
|8th
|165th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.4
|28th
|49th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.6
|245th
|43rd
|17.2
|Assists
|12.2
|241st
|130th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|14.6
|332nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.