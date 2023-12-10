The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 14.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Quion Williams: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK John-Michael Wright: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank 152nd 76.7 Points Scored 79.8 93rd 101st 66.5 Points Allowed 66.0 89th 117th 35.0 Rebounds 41.6 8th 165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 12.4 28th 49th 9.3 3pt Made 6.6 245th 43rd 17.2 Assists 12.2 241st 130th 11.2 Turnovers 14.6 332nd

