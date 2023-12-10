The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3) will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Information

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Javon Small: 14.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mike Marsh: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Quion Williams: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • John-Michael Wright: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank
152nd 76.7 Points Scored 79.8 93rd
101st 66.5 Points Allowed 66.0 89th
117th 35.0 Rebounds 41.6 8th
165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 12.4 28th
49th 9.3 3pt Made 6.6 245th
43rd 17.2 Assists 12.2 241st
130th 11.2 Turnovers 14.6 332nd

