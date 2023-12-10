The Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-5) are favored by 5.5 points against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPNU. The matchup's point total is 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State -5.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Betting Records & Stats

The Cowboys are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Oklahoma State has won three of its five games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cowboys, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Tulsa has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Golden Hurricane the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +195 moneyline listed for this contest.

Tulsa has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma State 4 57.1% 74.1 153.7 68.5 137.9 140.9 Tulsa 5 71.4% 79.6 153.7 69.4 137.9 148.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Insights & Trends

The 74.1 points per game the Cowboys put up are only 4.7 more points than the Golden Hurricane give up (69.4).

Oklahoma State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 69.4 points.

The Golden Hurricane's 79.6 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cowboys give up to opponents.

Tulsa has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma State 2-5-0 2-3 4-3-0 Tulsa 5-2-0 0-0 5-2-0

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma State Tulsa 12-6 Home Record 4-10 6-7 Away Record 0-12 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 1-10-0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.