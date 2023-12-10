The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Sunday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Ondrej Palat find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Palat has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
  • Palat has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • Palat averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:13 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:09 Home L 5-3

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

