Ondrej Palat and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to wager on Palat's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Palat has a goal in four games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 25 games this year, Palat has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Palat has an assist in eight of 25 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Palat's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Palat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Palat Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.