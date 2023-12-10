Sunday's contest between the Providence Friars (7-2) and Brown Bears (3-8) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a projected final score of 79-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Providence, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Providence vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 79, Brown 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-17.4)

Providence (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Providence has a 4-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Brown, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Friars have gone over the point total in two games, while Bears games have gone over four times.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars average 74.3 points per game (189th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a +88 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The 35.4 rebounds per game Providence averages rank 90th in college basketball, and are 4.6 more than the 30.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Providence hits 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.4 (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

The Friars average 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (207th in college basketball), and allow 81.0 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

Providence forces 12.4 turnovers per game (162nd in college basketball) while committing 13.0 (263rd in college basketball play).

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears score 71.1 points per game (257th in college basketball) and allow 71.6 (199th in college basketball) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

Brown ranks 88th in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 31.2 its opponents average.

Brown knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 31.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.3%.

Brown forces 12.5 turnovers per game (153rd in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (243rd in college basketball).

