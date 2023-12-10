How to Watch Providence vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (7-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Brown Bears (3-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Providence vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Providence has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Friars are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 73rd.
- The 74.3 points per game the Friars record are only 2.7 more points than the Bears allow (71.6).
- When Providence totals more than 71.6 points, it is 6-0.
Brown Stats Insights
- The Bears' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (37.6%).
- Brown is 3-6 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
- The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 51st.
- The Bears score an average of 71.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.6 the Friars give up to opponents.
- Brown is 2-4 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence posted 82.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- Defensively the Friars were better at home last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Brown scored 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
- At home, the Bears conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.9.
- Beyond the arc, Brown knocked down fewer treys away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (34.6%).
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|W 86-52
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 84-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 72-51
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Brown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Bryant
|L 69-66
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Maine
|L 60-49
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|W 67-64
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Siena
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
