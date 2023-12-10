The Providence Friars (7-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Brown Bears (3-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Providence vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Providence has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 73rd.
  • The 74.3 points per game the Friars record are only 2.7 more points than the Bears allow (71.6).
  • When Providence totals more than 71.6 points, it is 6-0.

Brown Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (37.6%).
  • Brown is 3-6 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 51st.
  • The Bears score an average of 71.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.6 the Friars give up to opponents.
  • Brown is 2-4 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence posted 82.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Friars were better at home last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 on the road.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Brown scored 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
  • At home, the Bears conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Brown knocked down fewer treys away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (34.6%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center
12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Bryant L 69-66 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Maine L 60-49 Cross Insurance Center
12/6/2023 @ Rhode Island W 67-64 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/10/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Siena - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/29/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

