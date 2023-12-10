The Providence Friars (7-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Brown Bears (3-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Providence vs. Brown Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Bears allow to opponents.

Providence has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Friars are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 73rd.

The 74.3 points per game the Friars record are only 2.7 more points than the Bears allow (71.6).

When Providence totals more than 71.6 points, it is 6-0.

Brown Stats Insights

The Bears' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (37.6%).

Brown is 3-6 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Bears score an average of 71.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 64.6 the Friars give up to opponents.

Brown is 2-4 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence posted 82.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Friars were better at home last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71.8 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Brown scored 72.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

At home, the Bears conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 68.9.

Beyond the arc, Brown knocked down fewer treys away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (34.6%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center 12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Brown Upcoming Schedule