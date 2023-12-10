The Providence Friars (7-2) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Brown Bears (3-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Brown matchup.

Providence vs. Brown Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Providence vs. Brown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Providence vs. Brown Betting Trends

Providence has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Friars games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Brown has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, four out of the Bears' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 57th in college basketball. It is way below that, 65th, according to computer rankings.

Providence has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

