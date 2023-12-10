The Brown Bears (2-6) play the Providence Friars (5-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

Providence vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 15.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Oduro: 15.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Ticket Gaines: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Garwey Dual: 6.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Providence vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 196th 74.7 Points Scored 75.0 186th 71st 64.7 Points Allowed 74.4 257th 87th 35.8 Rebounds 36.5 73rd 177th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.3 51st 228th 6.8 3pt Made 7.9 138th 197th 13.0 Assists 13.3 175th 305th 14.0 Turnovers 13.0 248th

