Providence vs. Brown December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Brown Bears (2-6) play the Providence Friars (5-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Providence vs. Brown Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Providence Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Providence Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 15.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 6.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Brown Players to Watch
- Carter: 15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Hopkins: 15.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oduro: 15.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gaines: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dual: 6.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Providence vs. Brown Stat Comparison
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|196th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|75.0
|186th
|71st
|64.7
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|257th
|87th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|36.5
|73rd
|177th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|51st
|228th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.9
|138th
|197th
|13.0
|Assists
|13.3
|175th
|305th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|13.0
|248th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.