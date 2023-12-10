The Providence Friars (7-2) host the Brown Bears (3-8) after winning four home games in a row. The Friars are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Providence vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -15.5 139.5

Providence vs Brown Betting Records & Stats

The Friars are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Providence has played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for the Friars.

Brown's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

The Bears have played as an underdog of +850 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Brown has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Providence vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 4 50% 74.3 145.4 64.6 136.2 142.5 Brown 5 55.6% 71.1 145.4 71.6 136.2 144.3

Additional Providence vs Brown Insights & Trends

The Friars score just 2.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Bears allow (71.6).

Providence is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

The Bears' 71.1 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 64.6 the Friars give up.

Brown has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 3-5 overall record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Providence vs. Brown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 4-4-0 2-1 2-6-0 Brown 4-5-0 1-0 4-5-0

Providence vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Brown 15-2 Home Record 7-5 6-6 Away Record 7-8 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

