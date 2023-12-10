On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Reese Johnson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:45 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-2

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

