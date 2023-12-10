Will Ryan McLeod Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 10?
On Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Ryan McLeod going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- McLeod averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|13:32
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
