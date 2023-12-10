On Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Ryan McLeod going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

  • McLeod has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • McLeod averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:05 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:16 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:29 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 4-3 OT

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

