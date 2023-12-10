For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

  • Nugent-Hopkins has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
  • He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Wild 4 0 4 21:05 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:27 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 18:26 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:04 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 20:34 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-3 OT

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

