Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 10?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- Nugent-Hopkins has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
- He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Nugent-Hopkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|4
|0
|4
|21:05
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|18:26
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|20:34
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
