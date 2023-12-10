The Edmonton Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, take the ice Sunday versus the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Nugent-Hopkins' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in five of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 13 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Nugent-Hopkins goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 24 Games 2 23 Points 1 5 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.