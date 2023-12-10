Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 10
The Edmonton Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, take the ice Sunday versus the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Nugent-Hopkins' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
|Oilers vs Devils Prediction
|Oilers vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Devils Player Props
|Oilers vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Oilers vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in five of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 13 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points five times.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- The implied probability is 66.7% that Nugent-Hopkins goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|24
|Games
|2
|23
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|1
|18
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.