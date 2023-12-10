Sunday's game between the Princeton Tigers (9-0) and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Princeton securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 71, Saint Joseph's (PA) 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-0.2)

Princeton (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Both Saint Joseph's (PA) and Princeton are 7-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of three out of the Hawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks have a +109 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.2 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and are giving up 63.1 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 114th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 more than the 29.8 its opponents average.

Saint Joseph's (PA) hits 3.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.1 (sixth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

The Hawks score 96.2 points per 100 possessions (157th in college basketball), while allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (172nd in college basketball action), 1.2 fewer than the 13.0 it forces on average (119th in college basketball).

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 76.2 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per contest (53rd in college basketball). They have a +102 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Princeton ranks 317th in the nation at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.6 its opponents average.

Princeton makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball) while shooting 34.0% from deep (147th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 35.1%.

Princeton has won the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 8.2 (sixth in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (214th in college basketball).

