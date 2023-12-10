How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Princeton Tigers (9-0), who have won nine straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawks sit at 134th.
- The Hawks record 10.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Tigers give up (64.9).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Princeton Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- This season, Princeton has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 257th.
- The Tigers' 76.2 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Hawks allow.
- When Princeton gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 9-0.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Saint Joseph's (PA) posted 3.8 more points per game (75.8) than it did in away games (72.0).
- The Hawks ceded 70.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.5 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better at home last year, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Princeton scored 81.4 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged on the road (72.4).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 5.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than away (66.5).
- Beyond the arc, Princeton drained fewer triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 78-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Temple
|W 74-65
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/6/2023
|American
|W 69-53
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Iona
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
Princeton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 85-71
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Furman
|W 70-69
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Drexel
|W 81-70
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/13/2023
|Bryn Athyn College
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/22/2023
|Delaware Valley
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.