The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Princeton Tigers (9-0), who have won nine straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Hawks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawks sit at 134th.
  • The Hawks record 10.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Tigers give up (64.9).
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
  • This season, Princeton has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 257th.
  • The Tigers' 76.2 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Hawks allow.
  • When Princeton gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 9-0.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Saint Joseph's (PA) posted 3.8 more points per game (75.8) than it did in away games (72.0).
  • The Hawks ceded 70.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.5 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better at home last year, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Princeton scored 81.4 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged on the road (72.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 5.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than away (66.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Princeton drained fewer triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) as well.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Villanova W 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/2/2023 Temple W 74-65 Wells Fargo Center
12/6/2023 American W 69-53 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/10/2023 Princeton - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/16/2023 Iona - UBS Arena
12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

Princeton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Bucknell W 85-71 Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 Furman W 70-69 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Drexel W 81-70 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/13/2023 Bryn Athyn College - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/22/2023 Delaware Valley - Jadwin Gymnasium

