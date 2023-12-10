The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Princeton Tigers (9-0), who have won nine straight. It tips at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawks sit at 134th.

The Hawks record 10.3 more points per game (75.2) than the Tigers give up (64.9).

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Princeton has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks sit at 257th.

The Tigers' 76.2 points per game are 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Hawks allow.

When Princeton gives up fewer than 75.2 points, it is 9-0.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Saint Joseph's (PA) posted 3.8 more points per game (75.8) than it did in away games (72.0).

The Hawks ceded 70.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.5 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better at home last year, averaging 9.9 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Princeton scored 81.4 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged on the road (72.4).

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 5.1 more points per game at home (71.6) than away (66.5).

Beyond the arc, Princeton drained fewer triples away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) as well.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ Villanova W 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/2/2023 Temple W 74-65 Wells Fargo Center 12/6/2023 American W 69-53 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/10/2023 Princeton - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/16/2023 Iona - UBS Arena 12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

Princeton Upcoming Schedule