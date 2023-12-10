Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) will meet the Princeton Tigers (6-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Joseph's (PA) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Erik Reynolds II: 16.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Princeton Players to Watch
- Reynolds: 16.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Greer: 9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Fleming: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Princeton AVG
|Princeton Rank
|160th
|72.4
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|248th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.