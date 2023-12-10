The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) will meet the Princeton Tigers (6-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Game Information

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Erik Reynolds II: 16.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Brown: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Lynn Greer III: 9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Princeton AVG Princeton Rank 160th 72.4 Points Scored 75.5 85th 248th 72.4 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 35.6 20th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.5 60th 264th 12.1 Assists 13.3 157th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

