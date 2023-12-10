The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Princeton Tigers (9-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 as 1-point favorites. The Tigers have won nine games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is set at 138.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Joseph's (PA) -1 138

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread.

This season, Saint Joseph's (PA) has won six of its seven games when favored by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Princeton's ATS record is 7-2-0 this year.

The Tigers have not lost in three games this year when given odds of -115 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Princeton has a 53.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138 % of Games Over 138 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 5 55.6% 75.2 151.4 63.1 128 146.1 Princeton 6 66.7% 76.2 151.4 64.9 128 139.2

Additional Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Princeton Insights & Trends

The Hawks score 75.2 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 64.9 the Tigers give up.

When Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up more than 64.9 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers score an average of 76.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 63.1 the Hawks give up.

Princeton is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when it scores more than 63.1 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 7-2-0 5-2 3-6-0 Princeton 7-2-0 3-0 3-5-1

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Princeton 10-6 Home Record 11-3 4-7 Away Record 7-4 11-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-1 Away ATS Record 6-4-1 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-2 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

