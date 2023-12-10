Will Sam Gagner score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gagner stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Gagner has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:35 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:30 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.