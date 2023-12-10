On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Seth Jones going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 26 games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:55 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:08 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 2 0 2 29:04 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 26:15 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:50 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:22 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

