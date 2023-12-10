Seth Jones will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Chicago Blackhawks meet the Washington Capitals at United Center. Prop bets for Jones in that upcoming Blackhawks-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Seth Jones vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones' plus-minus rating this season, in 25:24 per game on the ice, is -4.

Jones has yet to score a goal this year through 26 games played.

Jones has a point in nine of 26 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In nine of 26 games this season, Jones has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Jones has an implied probability of 52.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 26 Games 2 10 Points 0 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

