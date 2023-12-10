Will Simon Nemec find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils take on the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Nemec scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

