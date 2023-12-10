In the upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Timo Meier to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Meier stats and insights

Meier has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:21 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:30 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:36 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:29 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.