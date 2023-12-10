Timo Meier will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers play at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Prop bets for Meier in that upcoming Devils-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Timo Meier vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Meier Season Stats Insights

Meier's plus-minus this season, in 12:26 per game on the ice, is -15.

In five of 18 games this season, Meier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 18 games this season, Meier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Meier hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Meier has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 18 Games 1 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

