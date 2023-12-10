Timo Meier Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 10
Timo Meier will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers play at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Prop bets for Meier in that upcoming Devils-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Timo Meier vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
|Devils vs Oilers Prediction
|Devils vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Oilers Player Props
|Devils vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Devils vs Oilers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Meier Season Stats Insights
- Meier's plus-minus this season, in 12:26 per game on the ice, is -15.
- In five of 18 games this season, Meier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In nine of 18 games this season, Meier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability is 53.5% that Meier hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Meier has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Meier Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|18
|Games
|1
|11
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.