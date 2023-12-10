Can we anticipate Tomas Hertl scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hertl stats and insights

  • In six of 26 games this season, Hertl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted six shots in two games against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Hertl has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 20:49 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 3 3 0 22:59 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:09 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 3-0
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:25 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.